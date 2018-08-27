First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 9.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The Ozarks grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 11,127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE:HON opened at $157.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $116.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $165.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.91%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $484,795.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,760.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $1,591,863.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,568,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 21st. Finally, MED assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.94.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.