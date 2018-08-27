First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ford Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 46,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $124.07 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.59 and a fifty-two week high of $124.20.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

