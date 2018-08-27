First American Financial Corp (FAF) Stake Increased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter valued at about $140,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other First American Financial news, EVP Kenneth D. Degiorgio sold 13,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.25, for a total transaction of $794,114.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew F. Wajner sold 4,982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $285,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $56.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.81. First American Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $62.71.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.27%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

