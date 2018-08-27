First Bancorp’s (FBNC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Brean Capital

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Brean Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on First Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James downgraded First Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NASDAQ:FBNC traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.58. 945 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,702. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $29.81 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $67.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.24 million. equities analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Bancorp news, insider Eric P. Credle sold 6,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $263,151.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,256,036.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.16 per share, with a total value of $130,696.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,440,326.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 774,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,622,000 after buying an additional 177,685 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 292.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 130,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 97,207 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,417,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,005,000 after buying an additional 86,499 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,068,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of First Bancorp by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 771,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after buying an additional 70,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

