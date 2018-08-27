First Financial Corp (THFF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.60 Million

Analysts expect First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) to announce sales of $37.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $37.40 million to $37.80 million. First Financial reported sales of $35.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $149.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $149.70 million to $150.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $153.00 million per share, with estimates ranging from $152.50 million to $153.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. First Financial had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 9.91%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on THFF. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THFF. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the second quarter worth $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the first quarter worth $172,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 52.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,081 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of First Financial by 149.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:THFF traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.90. 13,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,509. First Financial has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $53.05. The firm has a market cap of $636.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.99.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. The company offers commercial, mortgage, and consumer lending; lease financing; trust account; depositor; and insurance services. Its deposit products include interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits; and loan products comprise commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and residential real estate and construction loans.

