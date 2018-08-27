First Internet Bancorp (INBK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.33.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INBK shares. FIG Partners downgraded First Internet Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market-perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised First Internet Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. ValuEngine downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on First Internet Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

Shares of INBK traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $31.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,876. The company has a market capitalization of $318.18 million, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.90 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.03 million. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 18.39%. sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerry L. Williams acquired 3,000 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David B. Becker acquired 2,500 shares of First Internet Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.89 per share, for a total transaction of $77,225.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $1,423,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 138,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 50,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 522.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares during the last quarter. 68.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers savings accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.