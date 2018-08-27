First Majestic Silver (FR) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Monday. The brokerage currently has a C$9.50 price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of C$8.75. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. Cormark cut their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “c$9.03” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$9.75 to C$11.50 in a research note on Saturday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.13.

TSE:FR traded up C$0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$7.59. The stock had a trading volume of 833,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,938. First Majestic Silver has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$11.09.

In other First Majestic Silver news, insider Adam Mceniry sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.17, for a total value of C$43,731.00. Also, insider Raymond L. Polman sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.04, for a total transaction of C$1,255,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 28,927 shares of company stock valued at $218,560 and sold 182,900 shares valued at $1,824,527.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

