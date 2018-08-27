First Trust Advisors LP Sells 53,094 Shares of Wabash National Co. (WNC)

First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) by 12.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 365,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,094 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Wabash National were worth $6,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wabash National by 20.0% in the first quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 17.8% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 874,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 39.5% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 4.0% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 111,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on WNC. Zacks Investment Research cut Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Mizuho began coverage on Wabash National in a report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Craig Hallum set a $32.00 price target on Wabash National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wabash National from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wabash National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

NYSE:WNC opened at $18.81 on Monday. Wabash National Co. has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.85.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). Wabash National had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $612.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.30 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Wabash National Co. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is 21.74%.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation manufactures and sells semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. The company's Commercial Trailer Products segment provides dry van trailers; platform trailers; refrigerated trailers; converter dollies, big tire haulers, steel coil haulers, and trailers; aftermarket parts and services; and used trailers.

