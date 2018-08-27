First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) Position Reduced by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,924 shares during the quarter. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 0.9% of Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zions Bancorporation bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $530,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 12,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 76,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.65. 3,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,867. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $60.85 and a 12 month high of $79.04.

