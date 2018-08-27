First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (FCVT) Stake Raised by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) by 307.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,423 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 485,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 57,406 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 855.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,000 after buying an additional 217,188 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $6,602,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 90.0% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 186,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,463,000 after buying an additional 88,487 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,079,000.

NASDAQ:FCVT opened at $30.60 on Monday. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $32.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st.

