Five9 (FIVN) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous price target of $45.00.

FIVN has been the topic of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Five9 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Five9 from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered Five9 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Five9 from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Five9 from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Five9 has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $47.46 on Thursday. Five9 has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $61.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.42 million. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Welch sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total transaction of $47,441.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,365.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Zollars sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $437,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,259.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,176 shares of company stock worth $4,511,395 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Five9 by 11.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,072,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,794,000 after acquiring an additional 406,173 shares in the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group boosted its holdings in Five9 by 7.5% in the first quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,214,591 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,183,000 after acquiring an additional 84,629 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Five9 by 43.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,130,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,692,000 after acquiring an additional 343,399 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Five9 by 20.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 924,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,553,000 after acquiring an additional 157,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 55.2% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,632,000 after acquiring an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

