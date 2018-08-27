Flossbach Von Storch AG Acquires 435,956 Shares of Oracle Co. (ORCL)

Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,336,895 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 435,956 shares during the period. Oracle accounts for about 1.4% of Flossbach Von Storch AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Flossbach Von Storch AG’s holdings in Oracle were worth $147,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $49.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $203.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $53.48.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 19th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.17 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 23.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 16th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.95%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. Societe Generale set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

In other Oracle news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.77, for a total value of $179,137.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,079.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $17,848,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,848,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,719,865 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.00% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

