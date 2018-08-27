Foot Locker (FL) Earns Positive Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $57.00. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.48% from the stock’s previous close.

FL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Foot Locker from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Foot Locker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.83.

NYSE FL opened at $48.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.50. Foot Locker has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth about $103,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth about $158,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 119.0% in the first quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter worth about $203,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

