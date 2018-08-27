FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,351,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274,688 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.85% of FormFactor worth $17,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in FormFactor by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after buying an additional 33,423 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in FormFactor by 140.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 97,663 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth about $429,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth about $1,093,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in FormFactor during the 1st quarter worth about $399,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FORM shares. BidaskClub downgraded FormFactor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded FormFactor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on FormFactor from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FormFactor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. FormFactor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.90.

Shares of NASDAQ FORM opened at $14.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $135.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 5.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. equities analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Delateur sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $84,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raymond A. Link sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total value of $60,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,111.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Company Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, thermal sub-systems, and reliability test systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

