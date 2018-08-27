Fortinet (FTNT) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FTNT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $61.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fortinet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.14.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $80.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.55. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $80.70.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.22. Fortinet had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $441.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Fortinet’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.98, for a total value of $81,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,898.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $144,468.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,230.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,555 shares of company stock worth $12,729,217 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 417,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,070,000 after buying an additional 149,189 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 8,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth $540,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 487,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,404,000 after buying an additional 118,964 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, automated, and integrated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and WAN acceleration; and FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of products, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solution for enterprises and service providers.

Featured Article: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.