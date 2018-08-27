Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) Insider Gregory A. Mckelvey Sells 26,138 Shares

Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) insider Gregory A. Mckelvey sold 26,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $679,588.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FOSL opened at $26.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Fossil Group Inc has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $32.17.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The accessories brand company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.65. The business had revenue of $576.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.95 million. Fossil Group had a negative return on equity of 1.21% and a negative net margin of 5.13%. research analysts expect that Fossil Group Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOSL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,550,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Fossil Group by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,701 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 89,760 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fossil Group in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Fossil Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 394,380 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its position in Fossil Group by 44.5% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,721,672 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $59,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FOSL. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Fossil Group from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. ValuEngine cut Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fossil Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fossil Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Fossil Group Company Profile

Fossil Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes consumer fashion accessories. The company's principal products include a line of men's and women's fashion watches and jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, and sunglasses. It offers its products under its proprietary brands, such as FOSSIL, MICHELE, MISFIT, RELIC, SKAGEN, and ZODIAC, as well as under the licensed brands, including ARMANI EXCHANGE, CHAPS, DIESEL, DKNY, EMPORIO ARMANI, KARL LAGERFELD, KATE SPADE NEW YORK, MARC JACOBS, MICHAEL KORS, and TORY BURCH.

