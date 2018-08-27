Foundation Building Materials Inc (FBM) Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) by 31.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 107,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,994 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Foundation Building Materials were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 254.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the second quarter worth $174,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the first quarter worth $260,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the first quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Foundation Building Materials in the first quarter worth $277,000. Institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Foundation Building Materials stock opened at $13.79 on Monday. Foundation Building Materials Inc has a 12-month low of $11.65 and a 12-month high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97 and a beta of 0.29.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Foundation Building Materials Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FBM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $18.00 target price on Foundation Building Materials and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Foundation Building Materials from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Specialty Building Products and Mechanical Insulation. The Specialty Building Products segment distributes wallboard, metal framing, suspended ceiling system, and other products.

