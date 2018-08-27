Fuchs Petrolub SE (FPE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €47.29 ($54.99).

A number of equities analysts have commented on FPE shares. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($42.44) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Baader Bank set a €52.50 ($61.05) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th.

FPE stock traded up €0.25 ($0.29) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €46.50 ($54.07). The company had a trading volume of 11,994 shares. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

