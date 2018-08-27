Full House Resorts (FLL) and La Quinta (LQ) Critical Analysis

Full House Resorts (NYSE: LQ) and La Quinta (NYSE:LQ) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Full House Resorts and La Quinta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Full House Resorts $161.27 million 0.49 -$5.02 million N/A N/A La Quinta $980.63 million 2.59 $151.96 million $0.29 74.55

La Quinta has higher revenue and earnings than Full House Resorts.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.9% of Full House Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of La Quinta shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of Full House Resorts shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of La Quinta shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Full House Resorts and La Quinta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Full House Resorts 0 0 2 0 3.00 La Quinta 0 4 2 0 2.33

Full House Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $3.88, suggesting a potential upside of 31.36%. La Quinta has a consensus price target of $27.25, suggesting a potential upside of 26.04%. Given Full House Resorts’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Full House Resorts is more favorable than La Quinta.

Risk and Volatility

Full House Resorts has a beta of 0.14, suggesting that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La Quinta has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Full House Resorts and La Quinta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Full House Resorts -4.88% -9.11% -2.89% La Quinta 13.87% 3.13% 0.80%

Summary

La Quinta beats Full House Resorts on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

Full House Resorts, Inc. owns, operates, develops, manages, leases, and/or invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has approximately 37,000 square feet of gaming space, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and 129-rooms, as well as a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, a quick-service restaurant, and oyster and casino bars. It also owns and operates the Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado that has approximately 17,000 square feet of gaming space, 24 hotel rooms, and various acres of surface parking, as well as steakhouse, and 4 casual-dining outlets. In addition, the company owns the Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana, which has approximately 40,000 square feet of gaming space; a land-based pavilion with approximately 30,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; a 190-room hotel; surface parking; an 18-hole golf course on approximately 311 acres; and 5 dining outlets, as well as a leased 104-room hotel. Further, it owns Stockman's Casino that is located in Fallon, Nevada, which has approximately 8,400 square feet of gaming space, a bar, a fine-dining restaurant, and a coffee shop; and Grand Lodge Casino that has 18,900 square feet of gaming space, which is integrated into the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada on the north shore of Lake Tahoe. Full House Resorts, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

La Quinta Company Profile

La Quinta Holdings Inc. owns, operates, and franchises select-service hotels. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 902 hotels, which included 317 owned and operated, as well as 585 franchised hotels with approximately 88,400 rooms under the La Quinta Inn, La Quinta Inn & Suites, and LQ Hotel trademarks primarily in 48 states of the United States, as well as in Canada, Mexico, Honduras, and Colombia. It serves the upper-midscale and midscale segments, principally under the La Quinta brand. La Quinta Holdings Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

