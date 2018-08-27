FundX Investment Group LLC Has $43.43 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

FundX Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,159 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF accounts for 21.5% of FundX Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. FundX Investment Group LLC owned about 0.21% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF worth $43,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 28,671.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 752,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 750,335 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 35,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $600,000. Finally, Aldebaran Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $257.85 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF has a 1-year low of $216.62 and a 1-year high of $265.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a $0.5385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This is a boost from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $6.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

