FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Ross Stores, Inc. Issued By SunTrust Banks (ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Ross Stores in a report released on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks analyst P. Quintiliano now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $4.13 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.10. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ FY2020 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 48.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ROST. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $86.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.39.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $95.09 on Monday. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $57.87 and a 1 year high of $97.85. The company has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.95%.

In related news, insider James S. Fassio sold 175,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total transaction of $15,216,322.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,176,566.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Bush sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $128,595.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,701.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 236,268 shares of company stock valued at $20,170,488. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lucia Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 168.7% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 81.5% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands in the United States. It primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

