Gabelli Initiates Coverage on Eagle Bancorp (EGBN)

Research analysts at Gabelli began coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EGBN. BidaskClub cut shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.81.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

EGBN opened at $54.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 0.67. Eagle Bancorp has a 12-month low of $46.20 and a 12-month high of $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.84 million. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 31.06% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,975,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,428,000 after acquiring an additional 300,356 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.