GAM Holding AG Boosts Position in Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

GAM Holding AG increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 23.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,119 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Republic Services by 11.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 35.1% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 25.6% in the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its stake in Republic Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,026,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,203,000 after purchasing an additional 155,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in Republic Services by 7.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 207,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.43% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Argus raised Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Republic Services from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Republic Services from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.29.

RSG opened at $73.22 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $74.78. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Republic Services had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 28th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.79%.

In related news, insider Donald W. Slager sold 225,734 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.02, for a total transaction of $16,483,096.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 378,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,603,239.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 16,200 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 342,768 shares of company stock valued at $24,920,732. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

