GAM Holding AG Buys Shares of 120,331 iKang Healthcare Group Inc (KANG)

GAM Holding AG bought a new position in iKang Healthcare Group Inc (NASDAQ:KANG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 120,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000. GAM Holding AG owned about 0.17% of iKang Healthcare Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iKang Healthcare Group in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iKang Healthcare Group in the second quarter worth approximately $237,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of iKang Healthcare Group in the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iKang Healthcare Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Quad Capital Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iKang Healthcare Group in the first quarter worth approximately $522,111,000. 52.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iKang Healthcare Group alerts:

NASDAQ KANG opened at $18.90 on Monday. iKang Healthcare Group Inc has a one year low of $13.15 and a one year high of $21.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 0.07.

iKang Healthcare Group (NASDAQ:KANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. iKang Healthcare Group had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $89.53 million during the quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on KANG shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of iKang Healthcare Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iKang Healthcare Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of iKang Healthcare Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th.

iKang Healthcare Group Profile

iKang Healthcare Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides preventive healthcare solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Medical Examinations and Other Medical Services, and Dental Services. It offers a range of medical examinations, including internal, gynecology, ophthalmology, ENT, dental, lab tests, electrocardiogram, ultrasound, and X-ray examination items.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for iKang Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iKang Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.