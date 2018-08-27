GAM Holding AG Has $2.75 Million Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY)

GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 31.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,799 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,599 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG owned approximately 0.10% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBBY. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 611.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,326 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 8,440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at about $194,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

In related news, insider Eugene A. Castagna sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $520,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,585,746.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BBBY opened at $18.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.96. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.52 and a 52 week high of $29.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The retailer reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 3.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s payout ratio is 20.51%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Standpoint Research cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $20.00 target price on Bed Bath & Beyond and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.