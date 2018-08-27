Gannett Co Inc (GCI) Shares Bought by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,126,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,686 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Gannett were worth $22,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCI. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gannett during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,775,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,394,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,773,000 after buying an additional 941,055 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,505,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,965,000 after buying an additional 937,841 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gannett in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,749,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gannett by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,047,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,398,000 after buying an additional 687,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GCI shares. ValuEngine cut Gannett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Noble Financial set a $17.00 price objective on Gannett and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Gannett from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Gannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Gannett from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Gannett presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In related news, insider Andrew T. Yost sold 5,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $53,768.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,083.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Andrew T. Yost sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $36,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,435.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,012 shares of company stock valued at $93,318. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GCI stock opened at $10.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Gannett Co Inc has a 52-week low of $7.94 and a 52-week high of $12.38.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $730.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.17 million. Gannett had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Gannett Co Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Gannett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.14%.

Gannett declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 8th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gannett Co, Inc operates as a media and marketing solutions company. The company operates through Publishing and ReachLocal segments. The company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications under the USA TODAY NETWORK brand name in the United States; and Newsquest, which has print and online publications portfolio of approximately 170 news brands and 80 magazines in the United Kingdom.

