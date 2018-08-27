Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) Holdings Reduced by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Garmin by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its stake in Garmin by 2,037.7% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,463 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cynosure Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $64.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.96. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $50.98 and a one year high of $65.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $894.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $844.76 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 18.72%. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. BidaskClub lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Longbow Research set a $72.00 price target on Garmin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

In other Garmin news, insider Min H. Kao sold 606,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total value of $39,507,432.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,901,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,783,027.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Min H. Kao sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $6,103,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,778,086 shares of company stock worth $303,991,717. Insiders own 17.85% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

