Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR) Stake Raised by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Genesee & Wyoming were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming during the 2nd quarter valued at $344,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Genesee & Wyoming by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 5,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genesee & Wyoming alerts:

In other news, insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,000 shares of Genesee & Wyoming stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $89,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,548.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Hellmann sold 11,467 shares of Genesee & Wyoming stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $1,009,210.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,407 shares in the company, valued at $35,151,810.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,111 shares of company stock worth $2,108,069. Company insiders own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GWR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on Genesee & Wyoming from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Genesee & Wyoming in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Genesee & Wyoming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Genesee & Wyoming from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesee & Wyoming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

Shares of NYSE GWR opened at $88.10 on Monday. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a 52 week low of $65.49 and a 52 week high of $89.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.73.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 25.71%. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Genesee & Wyoming Company Profile

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesee & Wyoming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesee & Wyoming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.