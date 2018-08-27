Genworth Financial Inc (GNW) Shares Sold by Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC decreased its holdings in Genworth Financial Inc (NYSE:GNW) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 633,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,561,263 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.13% of Genworth Financial worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth $10,021,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial in the first quarter worth $3,979,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Genworth Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,945,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,496,000 after acquiring an additional 761,455 shares in the last quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC raised its position in Genworth Financial by 42.5% in the first quarter. New Generation Advisors LLC now owns 2,367,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 705,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its position in Genworth Financial by 10.1% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,590,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,162,000 after acquiring an additional 329,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GNW stock opened at $4.57 on Monday. Genworth Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $4.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Genworth Financial Inc will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance and homeownership solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Canada Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

