GeoCoin (GEO) Price Reaches $0.65

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00009602 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $2.05 million and $1,836.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GeoCoin has traded up 5.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00857194 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002827 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001468 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001520 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003505 BTC.

Safe Exchange Coin (SAFEX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000278 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025879 BTC.

GeoCoin Token Profile

GeoCoin is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,170,921 tokens. The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GeoCoin Token Trading

GeoCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.