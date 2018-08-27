Geron (GERN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. FBR & Co started coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Geron from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. They set a buy rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.31.

Get Geron alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GERN opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $953.00 million, a P/E ratio of -28.83 and a beta of 2.77. Geron has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $6.68.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 3,232.73% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. equities analysts expect that Geron will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Rosenfield sold 1,362,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $6,143,747.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Geron during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Geron during the first quarter worth $227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Geron by 352.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 45,124 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Geron during the first quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Geron by 57.5% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. 31.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.