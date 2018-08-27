Giant (GIC) Reaches Market Cap of $0.00

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 27th. Giant has a total market cap of $0.00 and $5,853.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Giant has traded 14.4% lower against the dollar. One Giant coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00007186 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0543 or 0.00000786 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Rhenium (XRH) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AdultChain (XXX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 61.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 1,176,505 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. The official website for Giant is giantpay.network.

Giant Coin Trading

Giant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

