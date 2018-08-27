Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Express Scripts in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,874,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Express Scripts by 41.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 9,129 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Express Scripts by 24.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 57,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its position in Express Scripts by 3.8% in the first quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 794,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,850,000 after buying an additional 29,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its position in Express Scripts by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 108,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Express Scripts alerts:

In other news, insider Christine Houston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total transaction of $822,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,062.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ESRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Express Scripts from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on Express Scripts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $92.00 target price on Express Scripts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.58.

Express Scripts stock opened at $87.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.71. Express Scripts Holding Co has a 12 month low of $55.80 and a 12 month high of $88.46. The company has a market capitalization of $49.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. Express Scripts had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 4.65%. The business had revenue of $25.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.