GoldCoin Market Capitalization Tops $2.12 Million (GLD)

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLD) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. In the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded 15% higher against the US dollar. GoldCoin has a market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $7,515.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GoldCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016500 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded 101.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001664 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 27.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000400 BTC.

GoldCoin Profile

GoldCoin (GLD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,236,324 coins. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldCoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. The official message board for GoldCoin is www.goldcointalk.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

