Golden Entertainment (GDEN) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Golden Entertainment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of GDEN opened at $29.11 on Friday. Golden Entertainment has a 52 week low of $21.77 and a 52 week high of $34.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.87 million, a PE ratio of 85.62, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $216.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.40 million. analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GDEN. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $192,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on distributed gaming, and resort casino operations in the United States. The Distributed Gaming segment is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations, such as grocery stores, convenience stores, restaurants, bars, taverns, and liquor stores; and operation of branded taverns targeting local patrons primarily in the greater Las Vegas, Nevada metropolitan area.

