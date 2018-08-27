Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) a €98.00 Price Target

Goldman Sachs Group set a €98.00 ($111.36) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €86.00 ($97.73) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €91.00 ($103.41) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Nord/LB set a €102.00 ($115.91) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Commerzbank set a €82.00 ($93.18) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €94.41 ($107.29).

Shares of ETR:FME opened at €86.84 ($98.68) on Friday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €75.53 ($85.83) and a one year high of €93.82 ($106.61).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the U.S.

