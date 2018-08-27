Granite Springs Asset Management LLC Sells 1,456 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP)

Granite Springs Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at $125,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $112.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.94 and a 12 month high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $16.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.9275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $3.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.94%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $130.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.67.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

