Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Stake in TELUS Co. (TU)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,597,141 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,963 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in TELUS were worth $270,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of TELUS by 36.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,920,874 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,698 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of TELUS by 69.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,195,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720,567 shares during the period. Sentry Investments Corp. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 105.2% during the first quarter. Sentry Investments Corp. now owns 3,135,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $141,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,380 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of TELUS by 17.3% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,525,402 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $196,439,000 after purchasing an additional 814,155 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of TELUS by 29.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,545,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,954,000 after purchasing an additional 799,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TU traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.31. The company had a trading volume of 6,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,565. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a $0.404 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on TELUS from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 11th. CIBC cut TELUS from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners set a $52.00 price objective on TELUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TELUS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

