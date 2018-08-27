Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Position in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,906,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,076 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway comprises approximately 0.9% of Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $402,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CNI. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 116.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,630,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487,700 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 43.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,480,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $366,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,814 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.8% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,396,008 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $604,578,000 after purchasing an additional 598,397 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 96.8% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 1,174,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after purchasing an additional 577,847 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Canadian National Railway by 5,247.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 399,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 392,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNI traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.69. 5,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,217. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $70.59 and a 52 week high of $90.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.10.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 42.08%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3429 per share. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CNI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.80.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

