Green Court Capital Management Ltd Has $153.91 Million Position in SINA Corp (SINA)

Green Court Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,817,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 305,628 shares during the quarter. SINA accounts for about 21.7% of Green Court Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Green Court Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in SINA were worth $153,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SINA. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in SINA by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in SINA by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in SINA by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SINA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SINA during the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SINA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SINA opened at $69.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.90. SINA Corp has a 52-week low of $67.47 and a 52-week high of $124.60.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $537.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.10 million. SINA had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 4.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that SINA Corp will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SINA. BidaskClub raised shares of SINA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of SINA in a report on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SINA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SINA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SINA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

SINA Company Profile

SINA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online media company in the People's Republic of China. It operates SINA.com, an online brand advertising portal that provides region-focused format and content, including multimedia news; business news coverage and personal finance columns; sporting events news; automobile-related news; entertainment news and events; technology updates; interactive video products, such as news, sports, and entertainment; and education, digital, fashion, luxury, health, collectibles, travel, and other interest-based channels.

Further Reading: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SINA Corp (NASDAQ:SINA).

Receive News & Ratings for SINA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.