Green Valley Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (ORLY)

Green Valley Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,711 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,550 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive accounts for approximately 2.1% of Green Valley Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Green Valley Investors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $44,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $775,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,778 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,615,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $647,037,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,441,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $394,273,000 after purchasing an additional 62,889 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,408,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,336,000 after purchasing an additional 87,758 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,110,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $303,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,794 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORLY stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $330.69. The company had a trading volume of 2,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $190.00 and a 12 month high of $334.02.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 229.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 15.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.28, for a total transaction of $132,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 77,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.18, for a total transaction of $22,022,813.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,266 shares of company stock worth $72,525,319 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.69.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts, driveline parts, and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, wiper blades, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

