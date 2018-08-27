Green Valley Investors LLC Sells 1,568 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG)

Green Valley Investors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Green Valley Investors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 49,853.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 215,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 215,366 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 489,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $202,160,000 after acquiring an additional 183,709 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $341,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5,005.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 158,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $75,995,000 after acquiring an additional 155,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 724,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,079,000 after acquiring an additional 127,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $544.72. The company had a trading volume of 57,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,717. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $325.45 and a 1-year high of $542.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.60 billion, a PE ratio of 75.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.83.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The business had revenue of $909.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig H. Barratt sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.19, for a total transaction of $127,691.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 378,251 shares in the company, valued at $197,140,638.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,026 shares of company stock worth $60,907,375 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ISRG. BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $550.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $513.69.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

