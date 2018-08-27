Grimes & Company Inc. Has $8.65 Million Stake in Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Grimes & Company Inc. reduced its stake in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 3.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $8,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton Vance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Eaton Vance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TLP Group LLC raised its holdings in Eaton Vance by 6,198.3% in the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares during the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton Vance from $63.50 to $65.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.63.

NYSE EV traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 459,100. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 8.05, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Eaton Vance Corp has a 1 year low of $45.06 and a 1 year high of $60.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

