Grimes & Company Inc. Sells 730 Shares of Novartis AG (NVS)

Grimes & Company Inc. trimmed its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Novartis by 10.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,302,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,934,000 after acquiring an additional 210,398 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Novartis by 32.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,525,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,812,000 after acquiring an additional 615,844 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Novartis by 2.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 50,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Novartis by 70.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Novartis during the second quarter worth $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 30,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $130,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,322 shares of company stock valued at $290,796. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Novartis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,778. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $94.19. The firm has a market cap of $194.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

