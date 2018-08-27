GrubHub Inc (GRUB) Shares Sold by Syntal Capital Partners LLC

Syntal Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,817 shares during the period. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of GrubHub by 106.6% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the second quarter worth about $772,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of GrubHub by 11.9% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 447,164 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,896,000 after acquiring an additional 47,549 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GrubHub during the second quarter worth about $1,222,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of GrubHub by 5.9% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 151,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,894,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

GrubHub stock opened at $138.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. GrubHub Inc has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $141.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.06.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.19. GrubHub had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GrubHub news, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total value of $319,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $532,560.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Fisher sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,471,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,156.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,821 shares of company stock worth $11,832,184. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GRUB shares. ValuEngine upgraded GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on GrubHub from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their target price on GrubHub from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GrubHub has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.14.

GrubHub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 80,000 local restaurants with diners in approximately 1,600 cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites for iPhone, Android, iPad, Apple Watch, and Apple TV devices; and operates Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and eat24.com.

