GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 26,950 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (TWO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,950 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Two Harbors Investment worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BLB&B Advisors LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,419,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,023,000 after acquiring an additional 78,277 shares during the last quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $480,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $1,688,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas Siering purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.41 per share, with a total value of $77,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James J. Bender sold 3,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $53,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,414. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWO opened at $15.53 on Monday. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.32.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 80.75%. The business had revenue of $172.12 million for the quarter. equities analysts expect that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.1584 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 24th. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 30.29%.

TWO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “$15.84” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Barclays set a $17.00 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Compass Point set a $16.00 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Two Harbors Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

Two Harbors Investment Company Profile

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, hybrid mortgage loans, or derivatives; non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

