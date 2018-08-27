GSA Capital Partners LLP Buys 7,735 Shares of Energen Co. (EGN)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Energen Co. (NYSE:EGN) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,735 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Energen were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Energen by 4.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Energen by 12.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,206 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energen by 128.6% during the second quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energen during the second quarter valued at about $7,370,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Energen by 0.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 195,904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. KLR Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Energen in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Williams Capital set a $79.00 price target on shares of Energen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Energen to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.30.

Shares of NYSE EGN opened at $77.39 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Energen Co. has a 52-week low of $47.81 and a 52-week high of $79.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.19 and a beta of 1.30.

Energen (NYSE:EGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. Energen had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $339.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.78 million. analysts anticipate that Energen Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Energen news, insider Carl C. Icahn purchased 375,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.70 per share, with a total value of $25,415,595.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Carl C. Icahn purchased 647,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.77 per share, for a total transaction of $47,118,065.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,726,727 shares of company stock worth $268,281,858. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico.

