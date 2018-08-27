GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2.10 Million Stake in Sabre Corp (SABR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP cut its position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 138,565 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Sabre were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,748,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,609,000 after buying an additional 1,458,040 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sabre by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,117,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $388,615,000 after buying an additional 4,140,997 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Sabre by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 8,307,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $178,193,000 after buying an additional 2,592,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sabre by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,635,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $89,589,000 after buying an additional 514,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Sabre by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,965,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,149,000 after buying an additional 68,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sabre from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.63.

Shares of Sabre stock opened at $25.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Sabre Corp has a 1 year low of $17.49 and a 1 year high of $26.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $984.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.40 million. Sabre had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 47.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

In related news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 10,841,542 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $265,075,701.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Shirk sold 11,899 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $309,611.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,230,303 shares of company stock worth $670,231,359 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

