GWM Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Microsoft Co. (MSFT)

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 158,868 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,392 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 1.6% of GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 499,849,770 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $45,621,287,000 after buying an additional 6,488,089 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Microsoft by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,839,945 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,540,952,000 after buying an additional 3,049,723 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,899,699 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,998,786,000 after buying an additional 346,564 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Microsoft by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,956,647 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,912,713,000 after buying an additional 1,473,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,709,029 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,600,370,000 after buying an additional 91,553 shares during the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 20th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Microsoft from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.11.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,017,114.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra E. Peterson purchased 5,400 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.96 per share, with a total value of $550,584.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $550,584. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 442,880 shares of company stock valued at $48,304,569 over the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $108.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $111.15. The company has a market cap of $834.66 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 36.69% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $30.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing segments. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

