Harfst & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)

Harfst & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,411 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $503,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6,159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 472,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,602,000 after acquiring an additional 464,958 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 786,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,167,000 after acquiring an additional 211,054 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 294,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,563,000 after acquiring an additional 176,438 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 472,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,972,000 after acquiring an additional 160,968 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.21. 273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,227. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.80 and a 12 month high of $57.98.

Read More: What does EPS mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.